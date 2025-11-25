Blue Devil Country

Duke Tight End Emerging As Viable Pass Catcher

After largely being a blocking tight end throughout his career, Jeremiah Hasley has been a huge threat in the passing game in recent weeks.

Logan Brown

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) scores a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) scores a touchdown during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke improved to 6-5 on the season with a big win over rival North Carolina, 32-25, in Chapel Hill.

The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility with another last-second win. Trailing in the fourth quarter, Duke lined up for a go-ahead field goal attempt for kicker Todd Pelino. However, Manny Diaz dialed up a fake, as Pelino took the ball 26 yards and was pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line, keeping the drive alive.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Anderson Castle punched in his third touchdown of the night to give Duke the lead that ultimately won the game. Duke had a potent rushing attack, totaling 177 yards and three scores on the ground, led by 90 yards from Nate Sheppard on the ground.

Darian Mensah has struggled lately, but he managed to bounce back mildly against the Tar Heels. He completed 20-of-33 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown. The Blue Devils were also turnover-free, which is a huge step forward.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Mensah has found a new target in the passing game, and it's an unlikely source. However, the blossoming receiving threat has been a leader over the past few games, shifting his outlook as a player.

Jeremiah Hasley

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs downfield after a catch during the first half against the North Carolina Tar at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Hasley has typically been thought of as a block-first tight end, with backup Landen King doing more of the heavy lifting in the pass-catching department. Now, Hasley has been one of Duke's best receivers down the stretch of the season.

The redshirt junior tight end has set career-highs this season, making 27 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. In his first three seasons in the program, Hasley caught just eight passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) catches a pass during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Martin-Imagn Images / Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Hasley continued to be used primarily as a blocker before a few breakout moments this season on the road at Clemson. On Duke's game-winning drive, Hasley leaked down the middle of the field and was wide-open, making a catch on third down and rumbling for a huge 56-yard gain to give the Blue Devils a chance. Later on that drive, he caught a pass and converted a fourth down, which kept the game alive.

Duke went on to win, and Hasley's two big catches were a key reason why. Moving forward, traveling to UConn the following week, the tight end only saw his role increase. He caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Huskies in a loss.

aDec 23, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs after a catch as Troy Trojans linebacker Jordan Stringer (44) makes the tackle during the first half at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Saturday against the Tar Heels was his best game yet. He led the Blue Devils with seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Hasley has either led the team in catches or receiving yards in each of the last three games. He made a 14-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and made four catches that resulted in first downs.

Mensah has turned to him more often as a short-yardage security blanket as the offense has struggled to push the ball vertically in recent weeks.

Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates after a two-point conversion Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hasley has been a revelation for the Blue Devils, and there is no reason to believe he won't continue to be a force through the air this week against Wake Forest and in the postseason for Duke.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.