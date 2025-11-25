Duke Tight End Emerging As Viable Pass Catcher
Duke improved to 6-5 on the season with a big win over rival North Carolina, 32-25, in Chapel Hill.
The Blue Devils secured bowl eligibility with another last-second win. Trailing in the fourth quarter, Duke lined up for a go-ahead field goal attempt for kicker Todd Pelino. However, Manny Diaz dialed up a fake, as Pelino took the ball 26 yards and was pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line, keeping the drive alive.
Anderson Castle punched in his third touchdown of the night to give Duke the lead that ultimately won the game. Duke had a potent rushing attack, totaling 177 yards and three scores on the ground, led by 90 yards from Nate Sheppard on the ground.
Darian Mensah has struggled lately, but he managed to bounce back mildly against the Tar Heels. He completed 20-of-33 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown. The Blue Devils were also turnover-free, which is a huge step forward.
Mensah has found a new target in the passing game, and it's an unlikely source. However, the blossoming receiving threat has been a leader over the past few games, shifting his outlook as a player.
Jeremiah Hasley
Jeremiah Hasley has typically been thought of as a block-first tight end, with backup Landen King doing more of the heavy lifting in the pass-catching department. Now, Hasley has been one of Duke's best receivers down the stretch of the season.
The redshirt junior tight end has set career-highs this season, making 27 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. In his first three seasons in the program, Hasley caught just eight passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Hasley continued to be used primarily as a blocker before a few breakout moments this season on the road at Clemson. On Duke's game-winning drive, Hasley leaked down the middle of the field and was wide-open, making a catch on third down and rumbling for a huge 56-yard gain to give the Blue Devils a chance. Later on that drive, he caught a pass and converted a fourth down, which kept the game alive.
Duke went on to win, and Hasley's two big catches were a key reason why. Moving forward, traveling to UConn the following week, the tight end only saw his role increase. He caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Huskies in a loss.
Saturday against the Tar Heels was his best game yet. He led the Blue Devils with seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Hasley has either led the team in catches or receiving yards in each of the last three games. He made a 14-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and made four catches that resulted in first downs.
Mensah has turned to him more often as a short-yardage security blanket as the offense has struggled to push the ball vertically in recent weeks.
Hasley has been a revelation for the Blue Devils, and there is no reason to believe he won't continue to be a force through the air this week against Wake Forest and in the postseason for Duke.
