Duke Football Calls Out Bogus Claim by Wolfpack Supporter on Christmas
From Raleigh to Winston-Salem, the 2024 Duke football team took care of business against North Carolina opponents. The first batch of Blue Devils in the Manny Diaz era went 3-0, including two road wins, versus the UNC Tar Heels, NC State Wolfpack, and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
ALSO READ: Outbound Duke QB Maalik Murphy Reveals Next Stop
Although all three victories were by a margin of 10 points or less, there's no doubt Duke laid claim to current in-state supremacy en route to posting the school's first nine-win regular season since 2014.
Despite those results, not to mention the two-year Duke football winning streak against the Wolfpack, a prominent NC State fan account — aptly named "Typical NC State fan" — must've overlooked the Blue Devils' 29-19 victory in Raleigh on Nov. 9 when posting a "Christmas reminder that this is still OUR state" on Wednesday afternoon.
The official Duke football account decided to not let that assertion go unchecked:
Duke has totaled 26 wins over the past three seasons, three more than NC State, three more than UNC, and 10 more than Wake Forest.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils (9-3, 5-3 ACC), gearing up for their Gator Bowl showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), are the only North Carolina representative across college football's early January slate.
Wake (4-8, 2-6 ACC) fell short of bowl eligibility. State (6-6, 3-5 ACC) is preparing to face the ECU Pirates in the Military Bowl on Saturday, and UNC (6-6, 3-5 ACC) squares off against the UConn Huskies in the Fenway Bowl earlier in the day.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.