Outbound Duke Football QB Maalik Murphy Reveals Next Stop

The 2024 Duke football starter under center has chosen the West Coast for his third college program.

Matt Giles

Duke football quarterback Maalik Murphy
Duke football quarterback Maalik Murphy / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
One-year Duke football quarterback Maalik Murphy is gifting his talents to the Oregon State Beavers for at least one season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound California native announced his decision late Thursday afternoon, 10 days after entering the transfer portal for the second time as a collegian.

Murphy, who spent two years as a backup for the Texas Longhorns before moving to Durham to suit up for first-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz, helped power the Blue Devils to the program's first nine-win regular season in 10 years.

The former four-star prep out of Juniper Serra High School (Calif.), No. 179 overall and No. 12 among quarterbacks on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, completed 254 of his 421 attempts for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns as a Blue Devil.

Currently stacking up at No. 31 overall and No. 4 at his position with a four-star rating by his name in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Maalik Murphy will arrive in Corvallis with two years of eligibility remaining.

Meanwhile, Manny Diaz and his surging Duke football program have already secured a formidable replacement via the portal in Tulane Green Wave redshirt freshman signal-caller Darian Mensah, No. 7 among QBs in the portal. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, also a California product, pledged his allegiance to the Blue Devils just a few days after Maalik Murphy decided to look elsewhere last week.

Matt Giles
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

