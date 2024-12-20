Outbound Duke Football QB Maalik Murphy Reveals Next Stop
One-year Duke football quarterback Maalik Murphy is gifting his talents to the Oregon State Beavers for at least one season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound California native announced his decision late Thursday afternoon, 10 days after entering the transfer portal for the second time as a collegian.
Murphy, who spent two years as a backup for the Texas Longhorns before moving to Durham to suit up for first-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz, helped power the Blue Devils to the program's first nine-win regular season in 10 years.
The former four-star prep out of Juniper Serra High School (Calif.), No. 179 overall and No. 12 among quarterbacks on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, completed 254 of his 421 attempts for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns as a Blue Devil.
Currently stacking up at No. 31 overall and No. 4 at his position with a four-star rating by his name in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Maalik Murphy will arrive in Corvallis with two years of eligibility remaining.
Meanwhile, Manny Diaz and his surging Duke football program have already secured a formidable replacement via the portal in Tulane Green Wave redshirt freshman signal-caller Darian Mensah, No. 7 among QBs in the portal. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, also a California product, pledged his allegiance to the Blue Devils just a few days after Maalik Murphy decided to look elsewhere last week.
