Duke Football Dishes Merciless Reminders to NC State, UNC
Between Duke football's past four games versus either of the ACC's other two Triangle programs, the Blue Devils are 3-1. That includes two such wins in the first year of the Manny Diaz era, beginning with a 21-20 crunch-time takeover at home against the UNC Tar Heels (5-4, 2-3 ACC) in late September and the 29-19 defeat of NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) in Raleigh on Saturday night.
Evidently, the hilariously ruthless Duke football social media team looks to ensure its nearby foes don't forget that their combined disappointments of late aren't reflective of what has been an unmistakable surge in Durham the past few years, ignited with former two-year Blue Devil head coach Mike Elko at the helm and continuing to blaze under Diaz's command.
On Monday, the program's official account captioned the following cinematic recap of Duke's victory over State with an "Undefeated against the Triangle" reminder and a Blue Devil emoji:
Not long after Duke deflated Carter-Finley Stadium, the Blue Devil account reached for its bookmarks and creative prowess to deliver a blow to the "Typical NC State fan" account, which had recently dared all self-proclaimed Blue Devil faithful to show proof a degree from the school.
Responding to that "dare" below, the Blue Devils took the formal route via a makeshift honorary Duke University "Bachelor of Arts in Butt Kicking Granted at Carter-Finley Stadium in the State of North Carolina this ninth day of November, two thousand and twenty four":
Roughly 20 minutes later, Duke went after State's mascot via this mocking "So Tuff" message complemented by a bruised and bewildered "Wolfwack" logo:
Compared to UNC, though, NC State got off easy.
After all, in the aftermath of the win over the Tar Heels in Wallace Wade, the Duke account went as far as pretending to report its UNC counterpart for fraudulent behavior and, of course, posting countless videos of Victory Bell celebrations for days.
Either UNC or NC State is guaranteed to notch its sixth win and achieve bowl eligibility, as the Tar Heels and Wolfpack wrap up their regular seasons by squaring off in Chapel Hill.
Meanwhile, Duke has already been enjoying bowl-eligible status for almost a month.
The Blue Devils (7-3, 3-3 ACC), who had suffered losses in three of their previous four games since beating UNC and before getting back on the right track by knocking off NC State, are now in their bye week. They host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 3-3 ACC) for Duke's Senior Day matchup at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 23 (ACC Network).
