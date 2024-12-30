Duke Football Head Coach Manny Diaz Lands Another Transfer Gem
A month after entering the transfer portal, three-year Harvard wideout Cooper Barkate revealed his pledge to Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Californian, a former three-star prep ranked No. 435 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, is on track to graduate in May and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
On Saturday night, the Blue Devil social media team formally welcomed Barkate to the program and introduced him to the fanbase via the following post, confirming that he has signed his financial agreement to suit up in Durham next season:
As junior and FCS All-American this season, Barkate led the Ivy League with his 1,084 receiving yards, 108.4 yards per game, and 11 touchdown receptions. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch for a Crimson squad that finished 8-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
Between his three years in Cambridge, Harvard posted a 22-8 record and won two Ivy League titles while Cooper Barkate shined to the tune of a combined 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns on 113 receptions. Plus, he tallied 12 rushes for 80 yards and five punt returns for 38 yards.
He's the seventh transfer to commit to Manny Diaz and his staff this cycle. Barkate joins Oklahoma senior Andrel Anthony as the two wide receivers in the Duke football portal haul.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.