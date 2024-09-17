Duke Football Saves Date for Potential End of Rivalry Losing Streak

Blue Devil Country

First-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz, whose 2019-21 stint at Miami coincided with the first three years in Mack Brown's return to the UNC football throne, is 0-3 as a head coach against the Tar Heels. Those losses include a 62-26 letdown in 2020 following his then-No. 9 Hurricanes' 48-0 blowout win over David Cutcliffe's Blue Devils and 8-1 start to their season.

Meanwhile, the Duke football program's losing streak against UNC has grown to five. Moreover, Mack Brown has prevailed 13 straight times in the rivalry, spanning four Blue Devil head coaches (Cutcliffe, Mike Elko, Fred Goldsmith, Barry Wilson) since falling at home to Steve Spurrier and his bunch, 41-0, in 1989.

Diaz's Blue Devils get their shot to reclaim the Victory Bell when Brown's Tar Heels arrive on Sept. 28 for a Saturday bout in Wallace Wade Stadium.

And as of Monday, the 2024 Duke-UNC kickoff time and broadcast network are set: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Duke football advised Blue Devil fans to "Mark those calendars":

Entering its road battle against Middle Tennessee State (1-2, 0-1 Conference USA) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPNU), Duke football is off to a 3-0 start (0-0 ACC) in the Manny Diaz era. Most recently, the Blue Devils displayed a refuse-to-lose mentality in Saturday night's 26-21 home victory over UConn after pulling off a perseverant 26-20 road win in double overtime at Northwestern in Week 2.

As for Brown's 16th team in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels are also 3-0 (0-0 ACC). They won at Minnesota in Week 1 before taking care of business at home against Charlotte and NC Central. UNC squares off against visiting James Madison (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) in Kenan Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).

