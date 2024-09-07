Perseverance Pays: Duke Football Serves L to Big Ten Foe
Duke football trailed Northwestern on the road, 10-7, entering the makeshift locker room for halftime at the Wildcats' temporary home by Lake Michigan, Martin Stadium, late Friday night. The Blue Devils sputtered early in the third quarter, faced a 13-10 deficit in the closing seconds of regulation, and allowed a touchdown out of the gates in overtime.
But in the end, none of those hurdles fazed Manny Diaz's first Duke squad. And the Blue Devils (2-0) prevailed over the Wildcats (1-1) in double overtime, 26-20, snapping Duke's four-game road losing streak thanks to the offense's poise when it mattered most and the defense's timely stops.
"I told the team just a moment ago that I'm in awe of their effort," Diaz noted to the media. "Of all the adversity we went through tonight — some self-inflicted, some caused by an amazing effort by Northwestern — our ability to persevere and overcome was remarkable."
Diaz pointed to his group's resilience in the third quarter as the critical momentum-changer.
After all, some teams might have folded after getting a punt blocked and a pass intercepted, both in their own territory, all within the first three minutes of the second half. However, on each of Northwestern's ensuing possessions, the Blue Devils managed, via a combination of skill and luck, to prevent the Wildcats from adding to their lead.
"It's a testament to our culture," graduate wide receiver Jordan Moore, who finished with a game-high 11 catches and 121 receiving yards, explained afterward. "The game is not won in the first quarter...We keep fighting and giving body blows. We have faith in every single one of our teammates to make plays. The fact that it started choppy, but we weren't concerned.
"We always have faith in each other."
Junior placekicker Todd Pelino's game-tying 22-yard field goal with 14 ticks remaining in the fourth — less than two minutes after missing a 33-yarder — forced overtime.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Maalik Murphy, who produced 197 of his 242 yards and two of his three touchdowns through the air in the second half alone, then responded to Northwestern's touchdown in the first overtime with a strike over the middle to Moore in the endzone on Duke's first play.
In the second overtime, Murphy delivered a three-yard TD pass to graduate receiver Eli Pancol, who notched his first career multi-touchdown outing and became the 42nd player in history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards (1,012 and counting) as a Blue Devil. Duke's clutch defensive unit then held on to secure the program's first OT victory since a 44-41 New Era Pinstripe Bowl defeat of Indiana in 2015.
"There's a lot to fix," Diaz said, "but I'm really proud of the team and happy to be 2-0 heading back home."
Duke football looks to tally its third victory in as many games in the Manny Diaz era when the Blue Devils host UConn in Wallace Wade Stadium at 6 p.m. ET next Saturday (ACC Network Extra).