Duke Football Welcomes Top-Ranked Transfer to Family
Earlier this week, Duke football saw starting quarterback Maalik Murphy and backup signal-caller Grayson Loftis enter the transfer portal. No worries, for on Wednesday, the No. 1 player at the position in the portal — also the nation's top-ranked overall transfer talent — announced his commitment to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils.
Darian Mensah, who led Tulane to a 9-4 overall record as a redshirt freshman this year, visited campus and was in attendance for the Duke basketball team's 72-46 home win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night. And on Thursday, the Duke football program revealed that the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from California has signed his financial aid agreement, making his pledge to Diaz & Co. official.
"It's a prestigious university," Mensah said about Duke, "and a great education is also important to me. It's just a family out there. I wanted to be part of that."
He completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for the Green Wave, totaling 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Plus, Mensah added 132 yards and one score on the ground via 60 rushing attempts.
Darian Mensah, a former composite two-star prep but a three-star in the eyes of 247Sports alone, now has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Presumably, he will be the frontrunner to start under center for the Blue Devils, who recorded a 9-3 regular season this go-round for the first time since 2014, in what will be Manny Diaz's second season at the helm.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball news.