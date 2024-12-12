Blue Devil Country

Duke Football Welcomes Top-Ranked Transfer to Family

Former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah is officially on board with Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils.

Matt Giles

Duke football transfer signee Darian Mensah
Duke football transfer signee Darian Mensah / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, Duke football saw starting quarterback Maalik Murphy and backup signal-caller Grayson Loftis enter the transfer portal. No worries, for on Wednesday, the No. 1 player at the position in the portal — also the nation's top-ranked overall transfer talent — announced his commitment to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils.

Darian Mensah, who led Tulane to a 9-4 overall record as a redshirt freshman this year, visited campus and was in attendance for the Duke basketball team's 72-46 home win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night. And on Thursday, the Duke football program revealed that the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from California has signed his financial aid agreement, making his pledge to Diaz & Co. official.

"It's a prestigious university," Mensah said about Duke, "and a great education is also important to me. It's just a family out there. I wanted to be part of that."

He completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for the Green Wave, totaling 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Plus, Mensah added 132 yards and one score on the ground via 60 rushing attempts.

Darian Mensah, a former composite two-star prep but a three-star in the eyes of 247Sports alone, now has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Presumably, he will be the frontrunner to start under center for the Blue Devils, who recorded a 9-3 regular season this go-round for the first time since 2014, in what will be Manny Diaz's second season at the helm.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football