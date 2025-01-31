Blue Devil Country

Future Duke Football Player Stacks Up Just Outside Top 100 in Rankings

Early 2025 Duke football signee Bradley Gompers joins one other incoming Blue Devil as a consensus four-star prize.

Matt Giles

Duke football
Duke football / James Guillory-Imagn Images
Among the 27 Duke football recruiting additions on the 2025 trail, two finished as consensus four-star talents across updated rankings and ratings this week. Central Catholic High School (Pa.) versatile linebacker Bradley Gompers is one of them, along with Grimsley High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Bryce Davis.

Gompers, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound athlete who also shines on the hardwood, checks in at No. 136 overall, No. 11 among linebackers, and No. 3 in Pennsylvania on the composite On3 Industry Rankings. As the second-highest ranked 2025 Blue Devil, he appears 55 spots below Davis.

"Senior season highlights are show-stopping in all three phases and include work at linebacker, wide receiver, tight end, and as an edge rusher," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Hudson Standish noted about Bradley Gompers in October. "Above-the-rim basketball tape clearly translates on the gridiron.

"Arrives at the contact point with violent intentions but can also operate in space as a coverage defender...has the multi-sport indicators and playmaking prowess to suggest immense NFL Draft upside."

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his crew boast the No. 34-ranked 2025 haul nationally, per On3, No. 6 in the ACC.

