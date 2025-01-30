Duke Basketball Products Highlight G League Showcase Invites
DJ Steward, a 2020-21 Duke basketball one-and-done, began this season on a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls but hasn't logged his first NBA regular season outing. Plus, the franchise waived the 23-year-old guard in late December, and he ended up with the Memphis Hustle, the G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jahlil Okafor, who helped power a national championship as a Duke basketball freshman big man before getting drafted No. 3 overall in 2015, averaged 10.4 points per game across six seasons in the NBA but last appeared on that stage in the 2020-21 season.
So, neither Steward nor Okafor is where they hoped to be at this stage in their careers. That said, both are now set to take part in NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco after officially receiving invites to the G League Up Next Game, slated for Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
In other words, both are among the top G League standouts this season, as only 26 others are in the showcase's player pool released on Wednesday.
Okafor finished third in fan voting for the G League Up Next Game. The 29-year-old Chicago native is averaging 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Indiana Mad Ants.
Steward, who also played his prep ball at Whitney Young High School in Chicago, landed his invite courtesy of the G League selection panel. Between his stints in the Windy City and Memphis, he's averaging 19.4 points, 4.5 boards, and 6.3 dimes while shooting 38.6 percent from downtown.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more updates on former Duke basketball players and other Blue Devil news.