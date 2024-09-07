Jon Scheyer Set to Visit Sons of Duke Basketball Legend
Neither Cayden Boozer nor twin brother Cameron Boozer has formally named finalists. And they haven't locked in a decision date. That said, judging by their senior-year visit slate and recent chatter among national recruiting insiders, it seems Duke basketball is one of only three legitimate contenders for the sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer.
The Columbus High School (Fla.) standouts' other two active suitors are in-state hopefuls Miami and Florida.
It's worth noting that Florida head coach Todd Golden and an assistant were at their school on Wednesday. The same goes for Miami head coach Jim Larranaga.
But third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts plan to arrive in The Sunshine State next week to check in on the heralded brothers, ZAGSBLOG's Adam Zagoria reported on Thursday.
Scheyer & Co.'s visit will come less than two weeks after Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard who ranks No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who sits at No. 2 among his peers, checked out the Duke basketball program on what was the second trip to Durham in their recruitments.
They were on hand for the Duke football team's 26-3 home win over Elon last Friday night. Last year, their visit to Durham coincided with the 2023-24 Duke basketball squad's November home loss to Arizona.
This weekend, the Boozer twins will visit Florida before beginning their stay at Miami on Wednesday.
Presumably, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils will be at Columbus High School at some point in between those two visits.