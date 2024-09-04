Big Ten Team Objects to Duke Basketball's Top Student Section Ranking
In recent years, one could argue that the Cameron Crazies have lost a touch of their once-renowned creativity. And while the 2022-23 Duke basketball team went undefeated at home in Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm, the 2023-24 Blue Devils dropped three of their 18 games in the 9,314-seat Cameron Indoor Stadium, including an 84-79 loss to archrival UNC in their regular season finale.
ALSO READ: Surging Prep Expecting Check-In From Duke Staff This Week
Nevertheless, even if largely due to their jam-packed bleacher presence, sheer proximity to the court, and longstanding reputation as the best at what they do, NCAA analyst Andy Katz's placed Duke's Crazies atop his ranking of the top 10 student sections this week.
As for No. 2 on his list, 2024 NCAA Tournament runner-up Purdue took issue with appearing below Duke in Katz's eyes. The Boilermakers' social media team responded to the posted top 10 with a "too low" and a shoutout to The Paint Crew student section that serves as the heartbeat to the program's 14,876-seat Mackey Arena:
It's worth pointing out that the Cameron Crazies are the only ACC student section on the list.
Kansas, Michigan State, Gonzaga, UConn, Auburn, San Diego State, Rutgers, and Providence round out Katz's top 10.
The 2024-25 Cameron Crazies debut at Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 4, one month before the Duke basketball season opener at home against Maine.