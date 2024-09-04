Blue Devil Country

Big Ten Team Objects to Duke Basketball's Top Student Section Ranking

Duke basketball's Cameron Crazies continue to reign as the nation's most intimidating student section.

In recent years, one could argue that the Cameron Crazies have lost a touch of their once-renowned creativity. And while the 2022-23 Duke basketball team went undefeated at home in Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm, the 2023-24 Blue Devils dropped three of their 18 games in the 9,314-seat Cameron Indoor Stadium, including an 84-79 loss to archrival UNC in their regular season finale.

Nevertheless, even if largely due to their jam-packed bleacher presence, sheer proximity to the court, and longstanding reputation as the best at what they do, NCAA analyst Andy Katz's placed Duke's Crazies atop his ranking of the top 10 student sections this week.

As for No. 2 on his list, 2024 NCAA Tournament runner-up Purdue took issue with appearing below Duke in Katz's eyes. The Boilermakers' social media team responded to the posted top 10 with a "too low" and a shoutout to The Paint Crew student section that serves as the heartbeat to the program's 14,876-seat Mackey Arena:

It's worth pointing out that the Cameron Crazies are the only ACC student section on the list.

Kansas, Michigan State, Gonzaga, UConn, Auburn, San Diego State, Rutgers, and Providence round out Katz's top 10.

The 2024-25 Cameron Crazies debut at Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 4, one month before the Duke basketball season opener at home against Maine.

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

