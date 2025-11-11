Duke Monitors Virginia QB Situation Before Upcoming Game
It was a rough weekend for the Virginia Cavaliers, who not only lost in a favorable matchup but lost their starting quarterback in the process. Chandler Morris suffered a head injury on a scary-looking hit when he escaped the pocket, attempting to scramble for a few yards.
Virginia's head coach, Tony Elliott, provided an update on his starting quarterback following the Cavaliers' loss to Wake Forest on Saturday.
- "He came back out and said he was feeling all right," Elliott said. "We'll know more when we get some tests early in the week, (Sunday) and then Monday. But any time you get in the head or up above the neck you've got to make sure you take that with a lot of caution."
Before exiting in the second quarter, Morris struggled to generate any offense, completing three passes for 19 yards. When he was on the field, Virginia could only muster three points against a Wake Forest defense that allowed 42 points to the Florida State Seminoles the week prior.
Should Duke Expect Morris to Play on Saturday?
At this time, it's hard to tell if Morris will be available against the Blue Devils this weekend, especially when analyzing Elliott's comment from Saturday's postgame press conference.
As the 45-year-old head coach said, head injuries should always be taken with precautionary measures, which could cause Virginia's coaching staff to hold the senior signal caller out for at least this week.
However, if Morris does not show concerning signs or concussion symptoms during the medical tests, there is a chance he suits up in a pivotal matchup against Duke.
No matter what, the player's safety should be prioritized, and Morris' health and well-being are first and foremost before anything else.
In Morris' absence, Daniel Kaelin took over as the quarterback, completing 18-of-28 passes for 145 while rushing for 49 yards on six carries.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Kaelin assessed his performance while stating the importance of the experience gained.
- "Experience is big in this game," Kaelin said. "Just to be able to, one, be in there and get the experience but also, at the same time, starting tomorrow [Sunday] being able to watch the film and learn from it, it will definitely be helpful moving forward."
That film study could become even more relevant and important if Morris is declared out against Duke this weekend with so much at stake between the two teams.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE