Incoming Duke Basketball Wing Isaiah Evans Enjoys Jersey Retirement
On the way to capping off a now-legendary high school career with a state championship, North Meck High School (N.C.) forward Isaiah Evans wowed and entertained crowds. The 2024 Duke basketball signee backed up his brash smack-talk game by routinely finishing contests with 30 points or more, sometimes reaching 40 or even 60.
Now, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound "Showtime Slim" McDonald's All-American must take time to appreciate what he's already accomplished. There's no better place to do precisely that than at a ceremony for one's jersey retirement.
And on Sunday afternoon, the North Meck Hoops social media account posted the following video from Evans' well-deserved moment, confirming that he's the last person to ever wear No. 0 at North Meck:
However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Evans don No. 0 again as soon as next season. After all, the number became available in Durham via 2023-24 Blue Devil freshman sensation Jared McCain's announced early departure to the NBA.
At No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Isaiah Evans ranks third-highest among the six Duke basketball prizes in what has long been cemented as the nation's top-ranked class.
The other five incoming Blue Devil rookies are Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star forward Cooper Flagg (No. 1 composite ranking), NBA Academy Africa five-star center Khaman Maluach (No. 6), Wisconsin Lutheran five-star forward Kon Knueppel (No. 16), Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star center Patrick Ngongba II (No. 26), and Ngongba's teammate in four-star forward Darren Harris.
