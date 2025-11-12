Blue Devil Country

Jonathan Brewer Shares Insight on Upcoming Game vs Virginia

Duke's offensive coordinator previews how Virginia could game plan against the Blue Devils.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

From here on out, each and every game is important for the Duke Blue Devils, who have three in-conference games remaining. However, Saturday's matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers is the most important game out of the bunch, as the Cavaliers are currently in second place with one loss in ACC play.

With a win on Saturday, the Blue Devils can pave a realistic path for themselves to the ACC Championship Game. Defeating Virginia would theoretically eliminate the Cavaliers from contention for the conference title and narrow Duke's competition for the top two seeds.

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (28) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his press conference on Monday, offensive coordinator Jonathan Patke hinted at what Virginia's defensive game plan could look like against Duke.

Brewer's Thoughts

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
  • "They're a violent defense. They're attacking. They don't allow [teams] to score a lot of points," Brewer said. "They make you earn it and they are violent up front. It's going to be a test."

Virginia is coming off a disappointing loss in Week 11, but the defense did not allow a single point to California's offense. Brewer spoke on that and what it shows about the Cavaliers' defensive unit.

Oct 21, 2017; Durham, NC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils and ACC logo on the pylon during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
  • "That just shows you right there [that] they're gritty," Brewer said. "It's a different challenge for us compared to last week. [Against Connecticut], there were a lot of hectic things going on the defensive side at UConn. In this [week's] preparation, these guys have been in the system for a couple of years, so they know their checks, they know their adjustments, they know how [teams] attack them."
  • "There's something to be said about being in the defense for multiple years for guys," Brewer continued. "You can see their coaching at an elite level - their technique, they play with an edge, they tackle really well, so it's going to be a challenge."
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and teammates run onto the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Each of the last two weeks, the Blue Devils' offense has performed against elite defenses and passed with flying colors.

This is another defense with elite tendencies and characteristics, and although the high-end talent may not be as evident as the last couple of weeks, Virginia's defense may be the most disciplined and level-headed of the three recent defenses Duke has played against.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

As Brewer mentioned, the Cavaliers' defense is a well-coached unit that does not commit many mistakes. The Blue Devils' offense will have to be disciplined and not portray the issues it had last week against the Huskies.

Make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE 

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.