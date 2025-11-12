Jonathan Brewer Shares Insight on Upcoming Game vs Virginia
From here on out, each and every game is important for the Duke Blue Devils, who have three in-conference games remaining. However, Saturday's matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers is the most important game out of the bunch, as the Cavaliers are currently in second place with one loss in ACC play.
With a win on Saturday, the Blue Devils can pave a realistic path for themselves to the ACC Championship Game. Defeating Virginia would theoretically eliminate the Cavaliers from contention for the conference title and narrow Duke's competition for the top two seeds.
While speaking with the media during his press conference on Monday, offensive coordinator Jonathan Patke hinted at what Virginia's defensive game plan could look like against Duke.
Brewer's Thoughts
- "They're a violent defense. They're attacking. They don't allow [teams] to score a lot of points," Brewer said. "They make you earn it and they are violent up front. It's going to be a test."
Virginia is coming off a disappointing loss in Week 11, but the defense did not allow a single point to California's offense. Brewer spoke on that and what it shows about the Cavaliers' defensive unit.
- "That just shows you right there [that] they're gritty," Brewer said. "It's a different challenge for us compared to last week. [Against Connecticut], there were a lot of hectic things going on the defensive side at UConn. In this [week's] preparation, these guys have been in the system for a couple of years, so they know their checks, they know their adjustments, they know how [teams] attack them."
- "There's something to be said about being in the defense for multiple years for guys," Brewer continued. "You can see their coaching at an elite level - their technique, they play with an edge, they tackle really well, so it's going to be a challenge."
Each of the last two weeks, the Blue Devils' offense has performed against elite defenses and passed with flying colors.
This is another defense with elite tendencies and characteristics, and although the high-end talent may not be as evident as the last couple of weeks, Virginia's defense may be the most disciplined and level-headed of the three recent defenses Duke has played against.
As Brewer mentioned, the Cavaliers' defense is a well-coached unit that does not commit many mistakes. The Blue Devils' offense will have to be disciplined and not portray the issues it had last week against the Huskies.
