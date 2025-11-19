Manny Diaz Dives Into How Duke Handles Accountability
Over the last few weeks, the Duke Blue Devils have had their blemishes exposed too often during games, which has led to the team losing two straight games during that span.
Overall, there have been too many instances of inconsistency in situational moments, and those few plays have been the difference in winning or losing for the Blue Devils.
While speaking with the media during his press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz talked about the team's accountability heading into the last two weeks of the regular season.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "Yesterday (Sunday) was an important day in the program to have the maturity and accountability to own our performance on Saturday," Diaz said. "But also, the focus and the fortitude to put it behind us and focus on a really important week for the program. I thought the guys did a really nice job of that and were able to move on, had a good practice last night, and all of our attention goes forward onto getting a win on the road this week down in Chapel Hill."
Following the loss that the Blue Devils experienced in Week 12, there can be finger-pointing and blaming others for specific reasons. However, Diaz believes that the players need to look within themselves before blaming their fellow teammates.
- "Personal accountability," Diaz said when answering about what goes in to owning a loss. "The easy thing to do is look for someone other than yourself to say if only that guy would have done his job a little bit better, then I would have benefitted. Anybody who has a hand in the game, has a hand in the loss. We have good players, we are good team, but we are not as good as we can be yet."
- "When people get their feelings hurt, the disappointment of a loss, we tend to go within instead of looking [externally] being a better teammate, doing what the team needs, Diaz continued. "That's what accountability means."
The execution on the field indicates that the players are the first to blame, but Diaz understands that coaching is paramount in every in-game situation.
- "The coaches are always accountable first," Diaz said. "Consistency after a win or a loss [is important]. It's way more fun to win, but when you come in the next day, there is still a lot of stuff to fix. That's our job as coaches, We are the 'fix-it' guys. We are responsible for everything that occurs out on the field."
