Manny Diaz Reveals Key Reasons Behind Duke Defeat

The Blue Devils' head coach told reporters how the game spiraled out of control against Virginia.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils' defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers was not expected to be that lopsided, as Chandler Morris led his team to a dominant victory over Duke.

Obviously, it was a demoralizing result for the Blue Devils, who no longer control their own destiny in the ACC. If Duke won its remaining three games, it would clinch a spot in the conference championship game with a potential College Football Playoff bid on the line. However, with the loss to Virginia, that goal is no longer a reality for the program.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Manny Diaz revealed what went wrong for his team on Saturday.

Diaz's Thoughts

  • "[Virginia's] run chunks really showed up in the second half," Diaz said. "I think in the first half, I thought we did a really good job stopping the run. I do think there are some things defensively - considering the struggles we've had the last couple weeks - that were positive. We got them to third down 19 times. That's really hard to do, but we only stopped them [seven] times."
  • "That's the combination of allowing them to take long drives, which again, keeps our offense - that's out of rhythm - gives us fewer at bats," Diaz continued. "It was all frustrating. Our preparation was really good this week. I thought our mindset was good. I thought the guys were in a good space when they played, but again, I have to give credit to Virginia. We will get back to work this week and see what we can do better."
As Diaz mentioned, it was not the typical offensive performance we have been accustomed to seeing from Duke. Diaz talked about what he feels contributed to the sluggish performance, especially in the first half when the Blue Devils' slow start was evident.

"Without knowing the exact data, I would suggest that our down-and-distance, especially in the first half, felt like it was eight-plus at all times," Diaz said. "We just didn't have many manageable third downs in the first half."

"We were playing so poorly on [the first play of drives], so you are constantly in these 2nd-and-10 [situations]. We were not the efficient offense we had been through our quick passing game or the run game. When you don't win first or second down, you end up in a lot of third and longs."

