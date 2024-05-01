Potential Duke Basketball Transfer Target Eyes Probable Kentucky Visit
One possible explanation for the relative silence of late in the Duke basketball staff's search for backcourt depth via the transfer portal is that some of the prospective available talent remains on the list of NBA Draft early entrants while keeping their eligibility intact.
One such potential target reportedly on the Blue Devils' radar is former Miami guard Wooga Poplar. Like many others who project as second-rounders or undrafted free agents, the 6-foot-5 playmaker may be holding out hope of making a big splash at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, May 12-19, as early entrants have until May 29 to withdraw their names and retain their college eligibility.
That said, in the case of Wooga Poplar, who averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists as a junior and full-time starter for the Hurricanes last season, it appears the 21-year-old is actively hunting for his next landing spot in college.
There's been no word of follow-up conversations or visit plans between Poplar and Duke basketball recruiters since the Blue Devils' reported initial contact last week.
On Tuesday, though, his father told national hoops insider Adam Zagoria that Poplar will "probably visit" blueblood Kentucky. The Wildcats are one of the latest to contact him, and according to his dad, "they want him."
Zagoria noted that Poplar has heard from Duke, Kansas, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Villanova, St. John's, and others since officially entering the transfer portal on Friday.
Duke has three available scholarships for next season. The Blue Devils return starting guards Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor and are set to welcome at least two transfers in former Syracuse forward Maliq Brown and Purdue forward Mason Gillis, along with a six-deep recruiting class that ranks No. 1 overall in the country but doesn't contain any full-fledged guards.
