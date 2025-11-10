How Sheppard Views the Value of a Strong Run Game
It was a frustrating and disappointing result for the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, as the offense dominated for stretches, but it was not enough in the end as the Connecticut Huskies prevailed with a 37-34 victory.
Duke's offense was a well-balanced operation, potentially for the first time this season, as freshman running back Nate Sheppard was heavily involved in the offensive game plan throughout the entirety of the game.
Sheppard took 16 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, which was his second 100-yard game of the season. However, this performance felt more impactful, as the freshman running back was the engine of the offense, specifically in the second half.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Sheppard explained the importance of the run game and how it opens up the rest of the offense.
Sheppard's Thoughts
- "The run game is a big part of our offense," Sheppard said. "I think we can run the ball more than we do sometimes. Once we get it going, I think our offense hits our strides. When we run the ball, it opens up the passing game, it opens up everything else. The run game definitely helps."
Sheppard's wanting the run game to be more inclusive in the game plan is valid, as he took two carries for 30 yards and one touchdown on the first drive, but only saw one more opportunity on the ground the rest of the first half.
Running the football more often would have alleviated some pressure off Darian Mensah, who committed a few uncharacteristic turnovers in the loss. However, Sheppard is not worried about the quarterback's mindset or confidence moving forward.
- "I think [Mensah] is very mentally tough," Sheppard said. "He's going to obviously watch the film, correct himself, and he will be ready to go tomorrow night when we practice. I'm not too worried about his mind and where his head is at right now. I know he is in a good place and he will get it all situated and figure it out."
Following a loss of this magnitude, it is easy to doubt and question things, but Sheppard is confident that this team can turn it around as the season inches closer to the end.
- "Definitely some disappoiting losses, obviously today, but you have to give credit to [Connecticut]. They came out and played a good game," Sheppard said. "From our perspective, we just have to come back [on Sunday] for our meetings and get ready. We still have a path to the ACC Championship game. All of our hopes and dreams are still ahead of us, despite all the losses."
