Duke Basketball Gem Jared McCain Spotted in Airport for Team Workout
Coming into the Duke basketball program as a five-star freshman, Jared McCain was well known to more than just hardcore college hoops fans around the country. He was also known to millions of fans on the internet, thanks to his now-nearly three million followers on TikTok.
Throughout his freshman year in Durham, fans of the Blue Devils were not only treated to his superb shooting ability and 100 percent effort while on the court, but they also were able to enjoy his vibrant and fun-loving personality off of it.
When McCain opted to forego his college eligibility and declare for this month’s NBA Draft, many instantly valued him as a potential lottery pick due to his skill as well as his projected ability to impact even an NBA locker room. And it seems there's a chance the former five-star McDonald's All-American from California could be headed to the locker room that he would fit in with the best.
On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Andrew Schlecht posted a photo of McCain in the Oklahoma City airport posing with a fan. Schlecht presumed the former Blue Devil’s presence was in town for a pre-draft workout with the Thunder.
HoopsHype's pre-draft workout tracker now confirms that as the reason for McCain's trip. Thus far, OKC has worked out roughly a dozen prospects.
The 20-year-old McCain was smiling in the photo, of course, and rocking a Duke basketball shirt:
The Thunder, who earned No. 1 seed honors in the Western Conference this past season before being upset in the NBA Playoffs by former Blue Devils Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and the Mavericks, could be an ideal landing spot for McCain to begin his NBA career.
Despite being one of the league’s top teams, OKC holds the No. 12 overall selection in the upcoming draft, which would slot McCain as a late lottery selection.
In addition to their achievements this past season, the Thunder have a youthful core that could benefit not only from McCain’s on-court abilities, but also his uplifting demeanor and creativity off of it. Players like Jalen Williams have an online presence similar to McCain, with videos often including different Thunder teammates postgame from the locker room.
McCain's workout with the Thunder this week adds to his growing list of team-specific workouts, having already completed ones with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Milwaukee Bucks, per HoopsHype.
He and two-year Blue Devil sensation Kyle Filipowski are both likely to likely hear their names called on June 26 in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
