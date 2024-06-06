Duke Basketball: Jared McCain All Smiles After Team Workout Out West
It doesn't take long to get along with Jared McCain. The Duke basketball product has off-the-charts charisma and just an all-around delightful demeanor, part of the reason he's up to almost three million followers on TikTok and drawing so much interest as a 6-foot-2, 20-year-old NBA Draft prospect.
On Wednesday, McCain, a projected mid-first-rounder on June 26, did his best to impress the Portland Trail Blazers, who own the last lottery pick at No. 14 overall, in what was only his second team-specific workout (his first was with the Golden State Warriors in early May before the NBA Draft Combine).
First, here are some highlights of the ACC All-Freshman Team sharpshooter's workout in Portland:
And here's his chat with reporters, requiring less than two minutes before one of them just had to ask about the source of his obviously abundant supply of outward happiness:
"I get that from my mom and dad," McCain explained. "Just be positive, man. It's something I try to bring everywhere I go: just a positive outlook on life. Gratitude is something I'm really big on, so I just try to bring that everywhere."
Of course, it was the heavy doses of pure positivity, not to mention his competitiveness and innate leadership on the floor paired with his blistering shooting performances for a group of Blue Devils who reached the Elite Eight, that endeared McCain to Duke basketball fans despite such a brief stay in Durham.
Perhaps it could ultimately be the magnetic personality that propels Jared McCain into the lottery.
He and two-year Duke basketball star forward Kyle Filipowski, who is also a projected mid-first-rounder, are the only two Blue Devils getting ready to hear their names at this year's NBA Draft.
