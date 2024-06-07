Duke Basketball: Magic Looking at Potential Third Blue Devil
The two years with two former Duke basketball talents on the Orlando Magic roster have coincided with the franchise's emergence from a 22-60 campaign the season before the arrival of No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero to a 47-35 record and playoff berth this past season.
With that in mind, it's no wonder the Magic appear to be considering a third Blue Devil to join Banchero and 2017-18 Duke basketball one-and-done Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando owns the No. 18 overall selection in this year's NBA Draft, June 26-27, as well as one pick in the middle of the second round. And on Wednesday, the Magic hosted Duke's Kyle Filipowski for a workout, along with NC State's DJ Horne, Tulane's Kevin Cross, Marquette's Oso Ighodaro, Southern Illinois' Xavier Johnson, and Washington State's Isaac Jones.
Based on recent mock drafts, No. 18 falls at or near the center of the range that Filipowski is likely to come off the board.
Outside of the NBA Draft Combine, Orlando is the only team that the 7-foot, 20-year-old forward has worked out for, according to insider Cody Taylor and Rookie Wire's draft workout tracker.
Kyle Filipowski, the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year and All-ACC First Team selection as a sophomore, isn't the only 2023-24 Blue Devil who might still be available and worth watching when Orlando is on the clock. The other, of course, is Duke basketball one-and-done guard and fellow projected mid-first-rounder Jared McCain.
