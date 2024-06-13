Jayson Tatum Sticks Up for Duke Basketball Legend on Live TV
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is now one win away from becoming the eighth Duke basketball product in history to capture a championship in the NBA. And the 26-year-old forward appears well on his way to becoming the first to wear the Finals MVP crown.
Following his 31-point effort in a 106-99 Game 3 road win to seize a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, who boast NBA Blue Devils Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, Tatum appeared on the NBA TV set to chat with a few retired legends, including the ever-entertaining Charles Barkley.
After telling Tatum that Christian Laettner belongs in the No. 1 spot on the Blue Devil "Mount Rushmore" — no objections to that take — Barkley began reeling off names of a few other top-shelf Duke basketball greats who might belong in the other spots, including Tatum.
But with apparent trolling intentions, Barkley did so without mentioning the 51-year-old sitting across from him at the NBA TV booth in famed hoops analyst and former seven-time All-Star forward Grant Hill. Of course, Tatum had to do his duty as a knowledgeable Blue Devil historian and take objection to Barkley's snub of the back-to-back Duke basketball national champion and three-time Final Four standout.
"It's definitely my man G Hill over here," Tatum insisted without hesitation. "I'm just trying to catch up."
Tatum's status within Duke's storied Brotherhood is no doubt skyrocketing right now. Meanwhile, as was the case with Hill during his glory days, Tatum's humility and quiet confidence appear off the charts.
