Latest NFL Mock Draft Features Duke Defensive Standout
The Duke Blue Devils football team is off to a great start this season. They are doing the right things this season, and it has shown on the football field and by the wins they are getting. They are 4-2 this season and are not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.
The Blue Devils had a lot of moving pieces this offseason, but it has been a better product on the field. It was the right move, and now they are looking at doing something special this season.
Both sides of the ball have improved and are playing as one to give each side of the ball opportunities to make plays that win games for the team. The defense has been solid as they continue to look at ways they can cause more turnovers.
One player who is making a huge difference for this team is defensive end VJ Anthony. Anthony has been a lot to deal with for opposing offenses. He has been causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as well. He has been having a great season so far.
DE VJ Anthony
Anthony recently broke into the first-round of one latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports has Anthony going to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 27th overall pick in the first round.
Anthony has great size and length off the edge and has terrorized opponents all year. He shows excellent get-off with the ability to win using both speed and power. A disruptive pass-rusher with a high ceiling and his best football still ahead of him.
- "Anthony has been steadily building his reputation as one of the ACC's most disruptive defenders, but this fall he has taken his game to another level," said Adam Rowe of 247 Sports. "Through the first four weeks of the season, Anthony leads the ACC with five sacks."
- "He earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after racking up three sacks in the first 16 minutes of Duke's game against, a performance that tied for the fourth most in a single game in Duke history. Add in his sack againstto open the year and one against Tulane, and Anthony has quickly established himself as one of the country's premier pass rushers.
- "If Anthony's name is called on the opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft, he would make Duke history as the first Blue Devil defensive player in the modern era to be taken in the first round."
