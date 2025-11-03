Breaking Down Duke’s Offensive Performance Against Clemson
It was an offensive explosion on Saturday between the Duke Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers, as the two teams combined for 91 points.
Additionally, the two teams combined for 999 total yards, 746 passing yards, 253 rushing yards, and were eight-for-eight on fourth down conversions. The offenses did anything they wanted to throughout the game.
From the get-go, it was obvious that the Blue Devils were cognitive of how they would have to beat a Clemson team with a loaded skill-position group. Manny Diaz elected to go for three fourth downs in the first quarter, showing his confidence in the offense and acknowledging the Tigers' offensive firepower.
With all that being said, here is a look at several of the Blue Devils' offensive players' performances.
Darian Mensah
Stat line: 27-of-41 for 361 yards and four touchdowns
Mensah was instrumental, completing 65.9% of his passes against a defense with elite talent along the defensive line and secondary.
Diaz's willingness to go for it on multiple fourth downs illustrates the confidence he has in his quarterback, who could be the best signal caller in the ACC.
The former Tulane quarterback played a complete game and was connecting on throws at all three levels of the defense. Mensah showed off touch, velocity, and ball placement throughout the course of the game.
Grade: A
Cooper Barkate
Stat line: six receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown
For the second consecutive game, Barkate led the Blue Devils' receiving corps in yards, combining for 19 receptions and 299 yards during that span.
The former Harvard wideout was on the receiving end of multiple third-down conversions, especially in the first quarter when Duke jumped out to a 14-point lead.
Grade: A-
Que'Sean Brown
Stat line: six receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns
Brown did most of his work in the first half, catching two touchdowns, including a 43-yard score right before halftime.
That touchdown was arguably the turning point of the game, as Duke had surrendered all momentum to Clemson prior to that play. Without that, the Blue Devils may have succumbed to the pressure in the second half, as the first drive of the third quarter could have been a must-score situation.
Grade: B+
Jeremiah Hasley
Stat line: three receptions for 83 yards
The junior tight end's output was not based on volume, but Hasley made timely plays that were crucial and extended multiple drives for the Blue Devils' offense.
Hasley caught a 19-yard pass in the first quarter on a fourth-and-seven, which led to a touchdown a couple of plays later. In the fourth quarter, on the game-winning drive, Hasley secured a 56-yard reception on third down that flipped the field. On that same drive, the tight end leaked out to the flat and converted on fourth down, extending the drive.
Hasley may have been a forgotten piece of the puzzle in this contest, but Duke does not win that game without him dominating on the final drive.
Grade: B
Nate Sheppard
Stat line: 13 rushes for 60 yards and one touchdown
The freshman running back struggled in the first half, rushing for seven yards on five carries. Sheppard jumped to life in the second half, rushing for 53 yards on eight carries (6.6 yards per carry).
Despite being a freshman, it is apparent how much Duke's coaching staff trusts Sheppard, as he led the backfield in carries. He was on the field on the final drive of the game and punched in the touchdown to give the Blue Devils an opportunity to attempt the two-point conversion.
Against an elite defensive line, Sheppard battled his way to a productive outing, and was solid in pass protection in the process.
Grade: B
