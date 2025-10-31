Blue Devil Country

Side-by-Side Look at Duke's Mensah and Clemson's Klubnik

With Duke and Clemson squaring off on Saturday, here is a look at the quarterback comparison.

Logan Lazarczyk

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) comes running out onto the field before the start of the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback play is going to be monumental in determining the winner between the Duke Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

While Darian Mensah has been quietly one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football this season, Cade Klubnik - similarly to Clemson - has been vastly disappointing throughout the season.

With all of that being said, here is how the quarterbacks compare to each other heading into this weekend's polarizing matchup.

Darian Mensah

Season Stats: 70.3 completion percentage, 2,211 passing yards, 315.9 passing yards per game, 8.9 yards per attempt, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions, with a 165.8 Quarterback Rating

The sophomore quarterback has looked nothing like that, as his game appears as polished as a four-year starter. Additionally, this is Mensah's first year in Duke's program, which highlights how special he has been this season.

Assessing Mensah's play through the Blue Devils' first seven games of the season has been easy on the eye. Unlike several quarterbacks who are quick to abandon their reads and progression to escape the pocket and run, Mensah allows the entire play to develop.

Rather than utilizing his legs to create yards on the ground, the former Tulane quarterback employs his legs to maneuver in the pocket and create advantageous throwing lanes.

This is evident when watching NFL games on Sundays, but Mensah is one of the few college quarterbacks who does not look to take off and run when routes are still developing.

Cade Klubnik

Season Stats (six games): 65.8 completion percentage, 1,530 passing yards, 255 passing yards per game, 7.6 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions, with a 142.5 Quarterback Rating

If someone were looking at each of these quarterbacks' stats for this season, that person would associate the statistics above with Mensah, not Klubnik.

However, the senior quarterback has been underwhelming and disappointing after being viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft prior to the season.

Despite being a four-year starter at a blue blood program, Klubnik is not as refined as he should be at this point in his career.

However, Klubnik is an extremely good athlete, who can extend plays with his feet, while being a threat to tuck and run. That is specifically dangerous when opposing defenses play man coverage with defenders' backs toward the Clemson signal caller.

Klubnik possesses adequate arm talent, but there are times he struggles with accuracy against formidable opponents. In Week 1 against the LSU Tigers, Klubnik completed 19-of-38 passes for 230 yards, 0 touchdowns and one interception.

The 6'2", 210-pound quarterback is capable of producing a strong outing, but he will have to operate more cleanly within the pocket to do so.

