What a Win Would Mean for Duke, per Manny Diaz

Duke's head coach explained what win over Clemson would mean for the program.

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are currently building towards establishing themselves as a premier football program, which is still in the beginning stages.

However, Duke has demonstrated through various points this season that it can compete with the top-tier programs in the sport.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media for the second time this week, Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, explained what a win over the Clemson Tigers would mean for the program.

The 51-year-old head coach was asked if the 2023 win over the Tigers was something that Duke could build off of. It is important to note that Diaz was not the coach at the time of the victory over Clemson.

Diaz's Thoughts

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the warmups before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
  • "That was a very impressive game. I was up in [Penn State] watching that on a Monday night. It was a great national platform for what Duke football can be," Diaz said. "I think we're still riding the wave of that. I think the improvement of our program, and not just where we are, but where we are going. That's really the important thing is where this thing is going."
  • "I don't know that there's anything that can happen this weekend that in one way or another can really justify our existence or deny it," Diaz continued. "This is a program that continues to attract [talent similarly to Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate]. Our mindset is that we should feel like our best should be able to compete with anybody's best."
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Diaz's confidence in Duke's resurgence in the college football landscape is based on the fact that NIL has greatly influenced the attraction to programs across the nation.

  • "The sport has fundamentally changed. The ability to now win anywhere is obvious when you look around the country," Diaz said. "That being said, Dabo Swinney has an outstanding staff. [Clemson] knows what [it] is doing, they have outstanding players, and it's easy to take our eye off the ball."
Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney calls time out during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
  • "It's really hard to win in college football right now," Diaz continued. "I still think we confuse logos and legacies with current status. That's why these leagues are all the way that they are right now. It's hard to beat anybody because everybody has guys who can play. Everyone is really well-coached, and it comes down to mindset and preparation. I know that the team we're playing on Saturday will come in with a great mindset, and they'll be prepared.

