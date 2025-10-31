Three Most Important Players for Clemson Against Duke
Saturday's matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers hinges on multiple factors, including coaching and schematics.
However, the result of this game will come down to the players' execution on both sides of this contest.
Both of these teams seem to be headed in two opposite directions, as Clemson's season already seems like a lost cause with two in-conference losses and several disappointing performances. Meanwhile, Duke still has a legitimate shot at earning a spot in the ACC Championship game.
However, with a loss, the Blue Devils enter the same atmosphere as the Tigers with an uphill climb the rest of the season.
With that being said, here are the three most important players for Clemson against Duke on Saturday.
Cade Klubnik
It appears that Klubnik is in consideration to return to the starting lineup for Clemson on Saturday, as the senior quarterback has been able to practice throughout the week.
Klubnik missed his first career game against the SMU Mustangs, which shows how durable and available he has been throughout his tenure at Clemson.
Because the veteran quarterback has not played in nearly three weeks, expect the offensive game plan to revolve around quick throws early, allowing Klubnik to find his footing before opening up the rest of the playbook.
Nonetheless, Klubnik provides experience and another element to the offense with his rushing ability.
Peter Woods
Woods is the best defensive tackle prospect in the upcoming draft class and has been an immediate impact player since his freshman season.
The 6'3", 310-pound defensive tackle is an elite run stopper and can contribute in the pass rush as well.
Defensively, Clemson's two main priorities must be creating uncomfortable pockets for Darian Mensah and containing Nate Sheppard, who is prone to gashing opposing defenses for large chunks on the ground.
T.J. Moore
This is an extension of Klubnik presumably returning as the starting quarterback on Saturday. Additionally, with Clemson's top wideout, Bryant Wesco Jr., out for the season with a neck injury, Moore will take over as the team's WR1.
As mentioned, Klubnik is making his first start in about three weeks, which could lead to rust and misfired throws to receivers.
Moore should be utilized as much as possible near the line of scrimmage to start the game before elevating his routes to the intermediate parts of the field.
The sophomore receiver has two games with over 100 yards, including five receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns against SMU, which was Wesco Jr.'s first game out of the lineup.
