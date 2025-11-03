Darian Mensah Reflects on Duke’s Big Win Over Clemson
The Duke Blue Devils' win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday was a monumental moment in the program's development.
Darian Mensah's arrival at Duke has transformed the landscape and potential for the program, as he has led the Blue Devils closer to their season-long goal of reaching the ACC Championship game.
Following Duke's win over Clemson, the sophomore quarterback addressed the media during his postgame press conference.
Mensah's Thoughts
- "Super proud of our guys, the way we played to the last snap. The defense got stops when they needed to. My [offensive line] played amazing all game, kept me clean all game," Mensah said. "Just extremely grateful and proud of our guys."
Following a loss a couple of weeks ago to a tough Georgia Tech team, Mensah correlated how that disappointment was a motivational factor against Clemson.
- "It was tough taking that loss when you definitely should have won that game against a talented Georgia Tech team," Mensah said.
- "We knew what we were facing in Clemson, another challenging team. We knew we had to play our best today, and I think we did that. The mindset was to flush it and get right back to work these last two weeks. I feel like we did an excellent job preparing for [game against Clemson]."
Duke jumped out to an early double-digit lead, scoring on its first three offensive possessions of the game, but Clemson bounced back in the second quarter and took the lead. Mensah told reporters how the team remained steady-headed during that timeframe.
- "Just stay poised and confident. I have a lot of confidence in my defense, they got stops when they needed to," Mensah continued. "Anyone of my receivers on any given day can go off. Just having that type of confidence as a quarterback, knowing that any of your guys can take it [for a touchdown] on any play, I just have confidence in that. It never really rattled me getting down in a hostile environment like this."
Before exiting his presser, Mensah explained to reporters how important this win was to his coaches and teammates.
- "Huge win for sure. I feel like we didn't have any other choice but to come out here and get this [win]," Mensah said.
- "To come out and win in this fashion against a really talented team in this environment is huge. It's just a testament to all the work that we've put in the summer, in the spring Coach [Manny Diaz] really pushes our guys to be the best every single second of every day. I can't say how proud I am of our group today."
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE