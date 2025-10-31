Blue Devil Country

Assessing Duke’s Confidence Ahead of Clemson Game

The Blue Devils are entering a make-or-break game this weekend against Clemson. What should Duke's confidence level be at?

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Through seven games and 10 overall weeks of the 2025 season, the Duke Blue Devils have proven that they are a formidable and legitimate contender in the ACC.

Although the Blue Devils have lost three games this season, it can be argued that a couple, if not all, of those losses were products of Duke's untimely mistakes. That is especially the case when assessing the Blue Devils' defeat to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets two weeks ago.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

However, that is a different opponent, and, in the past, so here is how the Blue Devils should be feeling as they enter a daunting road matchup against the Clemson Tigers.

What Should Duke's Confidence Level Be At?

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a play during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The last time the world saw Duke play a football game was the aforementioned contest against Georgia Tech in Week 8.

The Blue Devils were arguably the better team for the majority of the contest, but several mistakes and miscues masked how dominant Duke was for large stretches of that game.

It's been well-documented that the Blue Devils ultimately fell short in that matchup, but was there anything from that game that can be transitioned over to Saturday versus Clemson?

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Heading into Week 1, Clemson was ranked as a top five team in the nation and was viewed as a legitimate National Championship contender. However, as the season unfolded, so did the Tigers' aspirations for those lofty expectations.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was predicted to finish fourth in the ACC with two first-place votes. At that point of the offseason, that would have been a great season for the Yellow Jackets. Well, Georgia Tech exceeded those predictions, as it is currently ranked eighth in the nation, with an 8-0 overall record and 5-0 in conference play.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Clemson has clearly not been as good as Georgia Tech this season, the talent on the Tigers' roster is immensely superior. Now, talent does not always translate to winning, and that is apparent by these two programs. Nonetheless, there is a chance Duke has a more difficult time operating against Clemson than it did against Georgia Tech.

The Tigers have two pass rushers - defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge rusher T.J. Parker - who are universally viewed as top 15 picks in the upcoming draft. Additionally, as much as Cade Klubnik has underwhelmed this season, he was once viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This Clemson roster possesses more high-end talent that Georgia Tech, but if Duke can withstand that elite talent at certain spots, the Blue Devils have more than a fighter's chance to win on Saturday.

