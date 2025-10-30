Aaron Hall Previews Challenges Against Clemson's Offense
Of all the games in the ACC in Week 10, the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Clemson Tigers may be the most riveting and intense matchup of the weekend.
Obviously, the Tigers' defense is one of the most talented units in the league with multiple NFL-caliber players on that side of the ball.
However, Clemson's offense provides multiple challenges for an opposing defense every week.
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall addressed the media on Tuesday, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming matchup and if Duke's game plan changes on which quarterback suits up for Clemson.
Hall's Thoughts
- "It doesn't change that much. We do understand that they have talented players over there, but at the end of the day, something we preach here is mastery," Hall said. "That's something that Coach [Manny] Diaz heavily instills within the program. As long as we are mastery at doing our job on Saturday, then that's what will help us prevail to be on top."
That 'mastery' term that Hall mentioned multiple times as an important message in the Blue Devils' locker room, is something he feels has not been accomplished during the season.
- "I feel like at times, we've gotten close, but not enough," Hall said. "That player leadership at the end of the day. Something that we understand is coaches will always be here to inspire us, guide us, and lead us, but we're the guys going out on that field on Saturdays. Making sure that we're pushing one another to mastery on the field here at practice is something will push us over that edge.
Prior to the bye week, Duke's demonstrated how dominant it can be in stretches against Georgia Tech. However, there were points in the game where the Yellow Jackets imposed their will on the Blue Devils' defensive unit. Hall explained how that side of the ball can return to it's dominant form.
- "Like I said before, just mastery at doing our job," Hall continued. "There were times that we could have done more for our offense to play complementary ball. That's just something we'll continue to grow and get better at."
Before closing out his press conference, the two-time captain explained how Duke utilized the bye week towards this matchup against Clemson.
- "Getting that strategic advantage over Clemson, understanding that they have a good scheme and great players," Hall said. "Making sure we take this extra time of preparation as serious as possible."
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE