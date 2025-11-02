Breaking Down Darian Mensah’s Game vs. Clemson
Saturday's tilt between the Duke Blue Devils and Clemson Tigers was arguably the game of the day in the entire college football slate. In what was a must-win for both teams, Duke ended up on top, defeating Clemson 46-45 after a controversial defensive pass interference penalty called against the Tigers.
Of course, there was more that transpired in the game that played a part in the result, but that penalty diluted what was a fantastic game from start to finish - which is what exactly Darian Mensah's performance was on Saturday.
The sophomore quarterback was dominant from the first snap to the last play of the game for Duke's offense, which was a game-winning two-point conversion pass to Sahmir Hagans.
Speaking of Mensah, here is an evaluation of his performance on Saturday against Clemson.
Mensah's Stat line
- In the 46-45 win over Clemson, the sophomore quarterback completed 27-of-41 pass attempts for 361 yards and four touchdowns. All of his touchdown passes were at least 19 yards long, and he made several NFL-level throws on Saturday.
- Mensah's ability to consistently deliver accurate passes in muddy pockets has become the norm for him. Clemson's defensive line, led by Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, pressured Mensah throughout the game, but it only produced two sacks.
- Despite the challenges of facing an elite defensive line and sticky man coverage, Mensah completed 65.9% of his passes, which is on the low end for himself this season.
Who Helped Mensah the Most
Unlike a couple of weeks ago, the Blue Devils' passing attack was a well-balanced operation that included several pass catchers producing lofty statistical numbers.
- Cooper Barkate: six receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown
- Jeremiah Hasley: three receptions for 83 yards
- Que'Sean Brown: 6 receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns
- Andrel Anthony: 4 receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown
Barkate still led Duke's receivers in yards and tied for the lead in receptions, but as presented, it was an organized game plan that consisted of multiple pass catchers producing.
Brown's second touchdown of the game in the closing seconds of the first half was monumental because without that score, who knows if the Blue Devils would have ended up with any points on that possession?
Hasley was instrumental on the game-winning drive, catching a 56-yard pass that flipped the field, and he converted a fourth down on that same drive that extended the game.
It was a group effort in the passing game, and Duke needed every bit of that production to narrowly defeat Clemson on the road.
