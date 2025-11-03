Manny Diaz Breaks Down Specific Challenges Faced Defending Clemson’s Offense
The Duke Blue Devils' win over the Clemson Tigers was no defensive battle. Instead, both offenses did exactly what they set out to do, which was score on virtually every drive.
Both teams converted all of their fourth-down conversions, combining for eight successful attempts in those instances.
Despite the defensive struggles, the most important stat of the day for the Blue Devils was the win and the score when the clock hit zero.
Following the much-needed victory, head coach Manny Diaz spoke to the media at his postgame press conference, going into depth on how the Tigers' offense made life difficult for his defense all afternoon.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "Eliminate the big plays, making them go the long way, which at times we did," Diaz said. "The thing that was disappointing to us was as well as we played against the run all year, is that we didn't play the run very well, especially in the first half. [Clemson] is a threat to be explosive on any play. [Antonio Williams had an unbelievable day. That's the danger when you're playing against guys as talented as they are."
- "It's a game for both defenses where it's not going to be pretty," Diaz continued. "It's all about getting stops. I thought even the red zone stop that held them to three when they were down there pretty close. Then, certainly, the last stop is when they crossed midfield, and we make them throw a screen and get it on the ground. That's really what set up that last drive."
As Diaz alluded to, Duke's defense struggled mightily against the run, giving up 175 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 36 attempts.
However, as Diaz stated, the defense made timely stops when it mattered the most. In a type of shootout affair, one or two stops are all a team needs to win that given game.
The Blue Devils converted more fourth downs, which turned into 28 points on those drives when those players were required.
Now, obviously, Duke does not want that to be the formula every week, but the good news for them is that the rest of their opponents on the remaining schedule do not possess the offensive firepower and personnel of Clemson.
Expect the Blue Devils to play a much more organized and controlled style moving forward. It is important to note that Duke had several players out in the secondary due to injuries.
