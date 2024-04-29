Duke Basketball Target Makes No Mention of Plans to Visit Blue Devils
After Lincoln Park (Pa.) guard Meleek Thomas landed on the 2025 Duke basketball wishlist around this time last year, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound five-star noted in interviews that he grew up a fan of the Blue Devils. He included the program among his top 12 last summer. And on a couple of occasions, he has expressed a desire to visit Durham.
However, in Thomas' chat with Rivals' Rob Cassidy on Saturday, the 17-year-old backcourt phenom, at one time seen as a candidate to reclassify to 2024, didn't include Duke when reeling off the list of schools he plans to tour in the coming months.
"I want to go take more official visits," said Thomas, who has already checked out Pitt, Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State, and others, according to Cassidy. "I'm going to take officials to UConn, Arkansas, and Indiana."
Considering that Meleek Thomas, No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, doesn't sound like he's in any hurry to wrap up his recruitment, perhaps it's too early to completely rule out the Blue Devils.
None of the eight Duke basketball targets in the class have committed anywhere or publicly eliminated Jon Scheyer and his staff from contention.
The other seven, all five-star prospects, are Columbus High School (Fla.) guard Cayden Boozer, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Calif.) guard Brayden Burries, La Lumiere School (Ind.) guard Jalen Haralson, Highland School (Va.) wing Nate Ament, Columbus forward Cameron Boozer, Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat, and Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson.
