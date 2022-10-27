Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils.

But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has drawn comparisons from his high school coach to recent Blue Devil star Wendell Moore Jr., appears on the rise.

Earlier this month, Duke assistant Chris Carrawell traveled to Lexington to check in on Scott. Soon after, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that the 6-foot-6, 175-pound four-star plans to visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30 and be in the stands for Duke's home game that night against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

RELATED: Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game

And on Wednesday, according to the official Twitter account of the Lexington men's basketball program, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and first-year Blue Devil assistant Jai Lucas — arguably the program's top assistant on the recruiting trail — were at the school to check out Scott in a team workout.

With all of the above in mind, it's certainly conceivable that Cam Scott could be the next in his class to land on Duke's wishlist.

Currently, the Blue Devils boast one 2024 commit in four-star small forward Darren Harris, who announced his decision on Saturday.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer lands commitment from top sharpshooter Darren Harris

Scheyer and his crew have offers on the table to six other high school juniors: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.