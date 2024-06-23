Duke Basketball: High-Speed Point Guard Attracts Blue Devil Eyes
It's been a while since Duke basketball was among the perceived contenders for Overtime Elite (Ga.) five-star Meleek Thomas. And there's no telling where Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils stand in their pursuit of Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star Cayden Boozer.
At the moment, those are the only two full-fledged point guards on the 2025 Duke basketball offer sheet. So, if Scheyer and his gang hope to reel in one or more floor generals in the cycle, they may need to look elsewhere.
Well, it appears they're beginning to do precisely that.
On top of recently extending an offer to Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) four-star combo guard Acaden Lewis, the Blue Devils checked out Brennan High School (Texas) point guard Kingston Flemings at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase on Friday night.
According to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, at least one member of Jon Scheyer's staff was on hand to watch the 6-foot-3, 165-pound five-star, as were several other high-major recruiters.
Flemings, No. 22 overall, No. 4 among point guards, and No. 1 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is undoubtedly a top-notch athlete and playmaker. He zips up and down the court at breakneck speed, often gliding through the air in seemingly weightless fashion when attacking the rim with force.
Last week, the 17-year-old San Antonio native landed among the 19 finalists for the USA Basketball U17 National Team. Ultimately, though, Kingston Flemings didn't end up on the 12-man roster heading to Istanbul for the FIBA U17 World Cup, June 29-July 7.
He currently holds over a dozen offers. However, Kansas is thus far the only blueblood on that list.
Meanwhile, Duke basketball has handed out 11 offers on the 2025 recruiting trail, adding two targets this month in Acaden Lewis and Bellaire High School (Texas) four-star forward Shelton Henderson.
ALSO READ: Five-Star 2026 Phenom Brandon McCoy Jr. Talks to Duke Head Coach