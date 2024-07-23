Duke Basketball Recruiting: Ace Flagg Announces Transfer
Ace Flagg was on hand at Duke basketball's Countdown to Craziness last year. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward, a three-star 2025 prospect who now holds a handful of offers, was in Durham on a visit with his twin brother in top-ranked 2024 forward Cooper Flagg, now in town preparing for his projected one-and-done campaign with the Blue Devils.
Although Ace Flagg hasn't reported an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, it wouldn't be a surprise if one comes his way eventually, perhaps to round out the Blue Devils' roster for the season after next.
Of course, the Maine native wouldn't likely be teammates to his brother again; no, by that time, Cooper Flagg will likely be a candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year somewhere.
However, throughout the upcoming 2024-25 season, Ace Flagg will be only an hour's drive from Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Cooper Flagg looks to be the centerpiece of Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils.
This week, Phenom Hoops' Patrick O'Brien reported that Ace Flagg is transferring from prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), where the Flagg twins helped the Eagles go undefeated last season, to Greensboro Day School.
O'Brien broke down Ace Flagg's skill set and where things stand in his recruitment:
"Flagg is a prospect who brings a strong blend of skill and energy, while also impacting the game on both ends of the court. He can finish and battle strong from multiple levels, knock down shots, and be a force on the boards and defensively. Right now, Flagg holds offers from Maine, West Virginia, Bryant, George Washington, Florida Gulf Coast, and Saint Joseph's."
Within the past week alone, the Duke basketball recruiters handed out their first three offers on the 2026 trail. Those targets are St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., and Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star forward Miikka Muurinen.