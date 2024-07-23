Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Enters Fray for Finnish Forward
Miikka Muurinen is a rising senior at Compass Prep (Ariz.) after transferring from Sunrise Christian (Kan.), where the Finnish phenom began exhibiting his top-shelf versatility and all-around prowess in the United States. Back in April, while starring for Bradley Beal Elite on the Nike E16 grassroots circuit, the 6-foot-10, 185-pound forward began noting interest from the Duke basketball staff.
The Blue Devils reached out to Muurinen in mid-June soon after the direct-contact period tipped off in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
And on Sunday, the four-star prospect landed an offer from third-year head coach Jon Scheyer after leading his Bradley Beal Elite squad to the E16 Peach Jam title in North Augusta, S.C., with his 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field in a 74-67 win over Team CP3. Roughly 24 hours later, Kentucky followed suit, pushing Muurinen's total early offer count to nine.
While Muurinen ranks only No. 69 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, he's due for a bump. After all, he sits at No. 10 among rising high school juniors in the eyes of On3 alone, recently drawing the following summary assessment from national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw:
"With the combination of his size, frame, athletic burst, and fluidity, his physical makeup ticks a lot of boxes moving forward."
Duke basketball's current 2026 offer sheet, which sat empty until last week, now consists of three names: Miikka Muurinen, St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.