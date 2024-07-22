No. 1 Recruit Thanks Duke Basketball Head Coach for Offer
A few days after third-year head coach Jon Scheyer handed out the first Duke basketball offer in the 2026 cycle, St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) rising junior Brandon McCoy Jr. formally announced on social media that the Blue Devils are now among his suitors too.
In revealing his offer on Monday afternoon, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound five-star point guard, who has stood No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite since early June, expressed his excitement and thanked Scheyer personally:
Of course, Scheyer is no stranger to recruiting prospects who rank No. 1 overall in their class.
As a head coach, he's already landed one in current Duke basketball freshman forward Cooper Flagg, and he's in the mix for the top-ranked 2025 talent in Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa. Plus, as a nine-year member of Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devil staff beginning in 2013, Scheyer played at least some role in the program landing three composite No. 1 recruits in Jahlil Okafor (2014), Marvin Bagley III (2017), and RJ Barrett (2018).
Brandon McCoy Jr., a top-shelf athlete with beyond-his -years playmaking abilities, now holds 18 offers, per 247Sports. Somewhat surprisingly, Duke and Kansas are the only full-fledged bluebloods on that list thus far.
Given McCoy's ranking and the crowds he's drawn in grassroots action, chances are several other recruiting powerhouses soon enter the fray.