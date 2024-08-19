Duke Basketball 'Sneakily in Battle' for Premier Prep
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his assistants are set to host Perry High School (Ariz.) senior Koa Peat on Sept. 20-22, one of five official visits on tap for the 6-foot-8, 235-pound bruiser in the fall semester.
Peat, a five-star forward who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat Sr., has held an offer from the Blue Devils for almost exactly a year now. And Duke has been among his finalists since January, alongside UNC, Arizona, Houston, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas, Michigan, and Arkansas.
Sure, the Blue Devils' No. 1 priority in the cycle might be five-star forward Cameron Boozer, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer.
Again, though, Peat's scheduled trip to Durham and Scheyer's persistent pursuit the past 12 months are no jokes. So, it should come as no surprise that 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham recently suggested that the Duke basketball recruiters are squarely in the mix for the beyond-his-years post presence.
In fact, Branham explained why it'd be wise not to rule out the possibility of the blueblood recruiting powerhouse landing both top-five power forwards.
"They are sneakily in this battle for Koa Peat, whether they do or don't get Cameron Boozer," Branham told host Adam Finkelstein on the latest 247Sports College Basketball Show. "I think that is a player they are probably attracted to taking — both if they can. Both of those guys can play off of each other."
The Duke basketball coaches remain in contention for all but a few of the 13 prospects they have officially targeted in the 2025 recruiting arena. However, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils have yet to reel in their first commitment.