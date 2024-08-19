Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball 'Sneakily in Battle' for Premier Prep

An official visit a month from now may prove pivotal in the Duke basketball recruitment of Koa Peat.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his assistants are set to host Perry High School (Ariz.) senior Koa Peat on Sept. 20-22, one of five official visits on tap for the 6-foot-8, 235-pound bruiser in the fall semester.

ALSO READ: West Coast Recruit Pits Duke Against UNC in September

Peat, a five-star forward who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat Sr., has held an offer from the Blue Devils for almost exactly a year now. And Duke has been among his finalists since January, alongside UNC, Arizona, Houston, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas, Michigan, and Arkansas.

Sure, the Blue Devils' No. 1 priority in the cycle might be five-star forward Cameron Boozer, son of 2001 Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer.

Again, though, Peat's scheduled trip to Durham and Scheyer's persistent pursuit the past 12 months are no jokes. So, it should come as no surprise that 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham recently suggested that the Duke basketball recruiters are squarely in the mix for the beyond-his-years post presence.

In fact, Branham explained why it'd be wise not to rule out the possibility of the blueblood recruiting powerhouse landing both top-five power forwards.

"They are sneakily in this battle for Koa Peat, whether they do or don't get Cameron Boozer," Branham told host Adam Finkelstein on the latest 247Sports College Basketball Show. "I think that is a player they are probably attracted to taking — both if they can. Both of those guys can play off of each other."

The Duke basketball coaches remain in contention for all but a few of the 13 prospects they have officially targeted in the 2025 recruiting arena. However, Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils have yet to reel in their first commitment.

More Duke Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Recruiting