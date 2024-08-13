Duke Basketball Recruiting: 'Boozers-To-Miami Smoke Thickening'
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer, twin sons of Duke basketball great and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, may or may not be nearing a decision in their high-profile recruitments. They don't divulge everything to the media. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if they commit this week or, say, six months from now.
ALSO READ: National Insider Predicts 2024-25 Duke Starting Five
Some insiders haven't budged from viewing the Blue Devils as the frontrunners ever since Jon Scheyer and his crew entered the race with an offer way back in May 2022.
As Rivals' Rob Cassidy explained in his latest "Rumor Mill" update, he's still in that group of Boozers-to-Duke believers despite others in the industry forecasting the coveted seniors — Cameron and Cayden rank No. 2 and No. 19, respectively, on the 247Sports 2025 Composite — as Miami leans:
"It's difficult to imagine Cameron and Cayden Boozer spurring Duke, their famous father's alma mater, to stay home and attend Miami, but there are people with their fingers on the pulse of the situation that insist it's not just a possibility, but an incredibly strong one. I remain mostly unconvinced, but the Boozers-to-Miami smoke is certainly thickening among the grassroots community."
The Boozer twins visited the Blue Devils and Hurricanes last fall. They also checked out Florida and Kentucky. Even so, Cassidy noted "one thing people can agree on is that the battle is a two-team race" between Duke and Miami.
Neither has named finalists, nor have they announced any visits for this fall. That said, Cameron Boozer teased "one more visit" earlier this summer without saying which school he's eyeing for what would likely be a telling trip in his decision.
While Cassidy concedes that the Boozer sweepstakes "seems to be a lot closer than it appeared even six months ago," he's not buying all the hype suggesting the Hurricanes are the favorite:
"I remain skeptical to say the least. Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga is 74 years old. And while he has no immediate plans to hang it up, his age is a factor. Sure, Cameron Boozer is close to a one-and-done lock that would definitely exit Coral Gables before Larrañaga but Cayden Boozer’s commitment is a more nuanced, longer-term decision that seems to favor the more stable and familiar Blue Devils."
For now, Duke basketball remains without a commitment on the 2025 recruiting trail.