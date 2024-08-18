Duke Basketball Target Hits Game-Winner at NBA Star's Camp
In mid-May, roughly a month before receiving an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis sat at No. 93 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. By the time the 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star lefty officially landed on the Blue Devils' wishlist, he had climbed over 30 notches.
ALSO READ: Prime Blue Devil Targets Heading to Rucker Park
Now, a few weeks removed from his unofficial visit to Duke, Lewis appears at No. 46 overall among the nation's high school seniors. And considering that his name pops up among the top performers in seemingly every game or event he participates, especially of late, one would think he is due for another considerable bump in the rankings.
Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Elite Camp in Phoenix, Ariz., featuring dozens of college counselors and premier preps, is just the latest example.
Swish Cultures' Jordan Richard, noting that the smoothly creative bucket-getter "is on the NBA radar" in light of his standout play in Phoenix, provided the following highlights of Lewis' camp prowess, including his game-winner in front of the host in the championship bout on Saturday:
Acaden Lewis has been down to a final eight in his recruitment since early July. That list includes his Duke basketball suitors, along with UNC, Kentucky, UConn, Syracuse, Auburn, Tennessee, and Michigan.
Scheyer and his staff have yet to secure their first prize on the 2025 recruiting trail.