Heralded Prep Provides Intel After Watching Duke Basketball Practice
Earlier this week, just a few weeks after receiving an offer from Jon Scheyer, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis was in Durham for an unofficial visit with the Duke basketball coaches and players.
And it sure sounds like the surging prospect, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star who ranks No. 46 overall and No. 8 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, enjoyed his stay.
"It was great," Lewis told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent on Friday after displaying his uptempo style and creative playmaking at the UA Next Elite 24 camp in Brooklyn. "The coaches were amazing. The team looked great in practice, and the practice had good pace. [It's] definitely a place I could see myself playing. The Brotherhood has a pipeline to my area, which is cool."
Plus, according to Lewis, Scheyer and his staff indicated that available backcourt minutes shouldn't be an issue in 2025-26, especially not for a backcourt talent of his caliber.
"[They said] I can come in and play from Day 1," he said. "They’ll have a spot probably open up with Caleb Foster or Tyrese Proctor potentially leaving [for the NBA], so there'll be a spot for me to play."
Lewis, looking to potentially choose a winner before the November signing period, also visited Kentucky, UConn, Syracuse, and UNC this summer. In July, he revealed eight finalists in his recruitment, including Duke and the other four schools he checked out in person, along with Auburn, Michigan, and Tennessee.