Elite Duke Basketball Target Koa Peat Teases Probable Trip to Durham
As is the case with many other top-shelf recruits in the 2025 class, Koa Peat's list of contenders is fluid at the moment in light of recent coaching changes, notably John Calipari's move from Kentucky to Arkansas. But it sounds like the Duke basketball staff, one of 10 finalists the Perry High School (Ariz.) junior named in January, remains active and in contention for his five-star services.
"I'm going to visit Houston, June 6-8," the 6-foot-8, 235-pound versatile bruiser, son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat Sr., recently told Rivals' Rob Cassidy in outlining his plans for what could be the final stages of his loaded recruitment. "Then, I'm going to take another unofficial to Arizona this summer.
"Then, I'll have more officials in the fall. I'll probably go to Duke, Arkansas, and Baylor."
Arkansas was not among Peat's initial top 10 of Duke, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kentucky, Michigan, Texas, UCLA, and UNC. It appears the Calipari's Razorbacks are squarely in the mix now, though.
Last year, he took official visits to Michigan, Texas, and UNC.
Cassidy summarized his take on the Koa Peat sweepstakes:
"Peat's relationship with the Arizona staff is definitely notable and will keep the Wildcats in the thick of the hunt until the end. Holding off heavy hitters such as Duke, Houston, Arkansas, and North Carolina is easier said than done, however, so it's difficult to make a solid prediction on where the five-star may ultimately land at this juncture."- Rival's Rob Cassidy
At No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Peat is one of four top-five recruits on Duke basketball's wishlist for the cycle. All nine targets are five-star talents ranking inside the top 20.
