Blue Devil Country

Intriguing Forward Now Drawing Duke Basketball Interest

The Duke basketball recruiting team plans to check out surging prospect Shon Abaev at his school in September.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It appears Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) forward Shon Abaev, No. 35 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is now on the Duke basketball recruiting radar. On Tuesday, Rivals' Rob Cassidy reported that the Blue Devils and Arkansas "intend to drop by to watch Abaev" next month.

ALSO READ: Duke Ready to 'Celebrate Bobby' in Durham

There's no report of an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff just yet.

And it's relatively late in the cycle to be expressing initial interest in a top-shelf recruit. After all, Abaev has already locked in six official visits for his senior year: Dayton, Syracuse, Maryland, Cincinnati, Southern Cal, and Auburn.

On the other hand, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound four-star, whose open-court vision and handles give off point-forward vibes, is expressing no rush in choosing a college.

"I don't have an official timeline yet," Shon Abaev informed Zagsblog earlier this month after earning MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Elite 24 showcase in New York. "I feel like this is a decision I want to talk with me and my family [about] and make the best decision for me."

Plus, the head coach at Calvary Christian, Cilk McSweeney, recently told Rivals' Rob Cassidy that Abaev remains "wide open" in his recruitment.

More Duke Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Recruiting