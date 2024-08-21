Intriguing Forward Now Drawing Duke Basketball Interest
It appears Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) forward Shon Abaev, No. 35 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is now on the Duke basketball recruiting radar. On Tuesday, Rivals' Rob Cassidy reported that the Blue Devils and Arkansas "intend to drop by to watch Abaev" next month.
There's no report of an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff just yet.
And it's relatively late in the cycle to be expressing initial interest in a top-shelf recruit. After all, Abaev has already locked in six official visits for his senior year: Dayton, Syracuse, Maryland, Cincinnati, Southern Cal, and Auburn.
On the other hand, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound four-star, whose open-court vision and handles give off point-forward vibes, is expressing no rush in choosing a college.
"I don't have an official timeline yet," Shon Abaev informed Zagsblog earlier this month after earning MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Elite 24 showcase in New York. "I feel like this is a decision I want to talk with me and my family [about] and make the best decision for me."
Plus, the head coach at Calvary Christian, Cilk McSweeney, recently told Rivals' Rob Cassidy that Abaev remains "wide open" in his recruitment.