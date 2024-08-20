Duke Basketball Looks Like 'Wild Card' for Elite 2025 Guard
Duke basketball was relatively late to the Acaden Lewis sweepstakes. Even so, head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang hosted the 6-foot-2, 170-pound southpaw guard in Durham earlier this month. And they landed in his top eight, along with Michigan, Tennessee, Syracuse, Auburn, Kentucky, UNC, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn.
For now, the Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star, No. 46 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has announced only one fall visit: to UNC the first weekend of October.
But according to Rivals' Rob Cassidy, Lewis plans to reveal his complete slate of visits "in the coming weeks."
Cassidy labeled UConn and Syracuse as "The Major Players" in the race. However, the national recruiting insider placed "The Wild Card" tag on Duke and offered the following the explanation:
"It seems as though Duke is running in a close third for the time being, but that could change quickly should Lewis take an official visit to Durham and things go particularly well. That's all to say it would be extremely unwise to count out Jon Scheyer and company, even if they don’t seem to be among the power players at this early moment. Successful late pushes are part of the luxury that comes with recruiting to Duke, and this could turn into one of those situations."
After Acaden Lewis unveiled his finalists back in early July, the crafty backcourt weapon told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent that he intends to visit all eight and choose a winner before the early signing period in November.