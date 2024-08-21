Duke Basketball Ready to 'Celebrate Bobby' in Durham
The 2024-25 Duke basketball squad will host Blue Devil legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State team for what is being tagged a "Brotherhood Run" charity exhibition game in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 27, according to a press release on Wednesday morning.
ALSO READ: Duke Rookie Rooted Against Blue Devils as Kid
Proceeds from the matchup, which will be open to fans, will benefit Duke Children's Hospital.
"I've always had a ton of respect and admiration for Bobby Hurley," third-year Duke basketball head coach and 2010 Blue Devil national champion guard Jon Scheyer noted about the two-time national champion guard and all-time NCAA assists leader in the press release. "He's one of the all-time great players to ever play college basketball, let alone Duke. His 1991 team was the team that won our first national championship, and his 1992 team was the team where I fell in love with Duke and fell in love with college basketball.
"It's an honor to play this game and celebrate Bobby at Duke. It's also a great opportunity for both teams to compete at a high level before the season starts."
Hurley, now in his 10th year as Sun Devils head coach, sounds excited for his return to Cameron, where his No. 11 is one of the program's 13th retired jersey numbers hanging from the rafters.
"It will be special for me to return to Cameron Indoor," the 53-year-old Hurley said. "Our team is excited for the opportunity to compete against a storied basketball program prior to embarking on our regular season schedule. The collaboration between Duke and Arizona State to put together this charity exhibition game supporting Duke Children's Hospital is very meaningful to both programs."
Information regarding tickets "will be announced at a later date."