Duke Basketball: Texas Prep Recalls Text From Jon Scheyer During Class
Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas popped by Hudson Greer's current Lake Travis High School (Texas) earlier this month. At the Nike EYBL action in Indiana this past weekend, head coach Jon Scheyer scouted the 6-foot-7, 190-pound springy forward, who recently announced his transfer to Blue Devil-friendly Montverde Academy (Fla.) for his senior prep campaign.
And judging by Greer's chat with Zagsblog's Charlie Parent afterward, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Blue Devils soon officially enter the fray for his services via an offer. After all, he pointed out that he's now getting messages from Scheyer directly.
"That was awesome," Greer, a four-star sitting No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and with more than a dozen offers in hand, recounted to Parent about Scheyer's initial contact a week or so ago. "I was just sitting in the middle of Algebra 2, just trying to get my work done, and I get a text from Coach Scheyer."
Greer, an admitted lifelong Duke basketball fan with a seemingly deep appreciation for the program's storied history, added that he's been impressed by what Scheyer has already achieved in only two years since succeeding five-time national champion and Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.
"I feel like they did a really good job in the NCAA Tournament this year," he noted to Parent, "and obviously in his first year they won an ACC championship."
Parent summarized Hudson Greer's repertoire:
"Greer is an athletic wing who plays above the rim and heralded for his three-way scoring ability. He has a fast pace to the game, running the floor well and nailing transition jumpers."
Jon Scheyer recently extended an offer to the cycle's No. 1 prospect in Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward AJ Dybantsa. Prior to that, the Blue Devils hadn't pinpointed any new 2025 targets since the fall.
For now, Duke's 2025 offer count stands at nine as Scheyer & Co. look for their first commit from the class.
