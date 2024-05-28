Son of Duke Basketball Legend Dominates EYBL Leaderboard
Nobody was more productive than five-star forward Cameron Boozer in this spring's grassroots action. As of this past weekend's completion of the Nike EYBL regular season, consisting of four sessions across the past month and ending in Kansas City, the son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer is the league's leading scorer and rebounder.
And he's posted his lofty numbers for a Nightrydas Elite team that finished atop the regular season standings at 14-1.
In other words, Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound versatile talent who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has been an unstoppable force all spring. His 24.5 points per game are impressive on their own. Add to that his 12.4 rebounds, almost four more than the second-highest average in the league.
Meanwhile, his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, hasn't disappointed either in showing off their well-advanced on-court chemistry. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound five-star guard, boasting a No. 17 composite ranking, sits atop the Nike EYBL assists leaderboard with 5.9 per outing, also chipping in 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Yes, the Boozer twins, not to mention their teammate and a fellow longtime 2025 Duke basketball recruiting target in five-star forward Caleb Wilson, have Nightrydas Elite looking like a favorite to take home the hardware from the next and final stop of the Nike EYBL season, Peach Jam, July 13-21.
