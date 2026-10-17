Son of NFL Legend Announces Duke Football Visit for UNC Game

Between commits and targets spanning a few recruiting cycles, dozens of Duke football recruiting visitors will be in Wallace Wade Stadium when the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 ACC), coming off last week's heartbreaking 28-25 road loss to Georgia Tech, host the UNC Tar Heels (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).

One of the prime targets planning to attend the rivalry bout in Durham is Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) junior wide receiver Brayden Bailey. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster, a top-tier three-star prospect among his 2028 peers, is the son of Champ Bailey, who starred at Georgia before becoming the No. 7 overall draft pick in 1999, a 12-time Pro Bowl selection, and a member of both the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brayden Bailey, who announced his two-day Blue Devil visit in the above social media post on Thursday evening, already has over a dozen suitors in his recruitment, per 247Sports. He stacks up at No. 430 overall and No. 48 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

It's been about a month since third-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff officially entered the Brayden Bailey sweepstakes via an offer.

He has since visited Winston-Salem to check out the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in person. Bailey's offer sheet also includes three more programs from the ACC in the Boston College Eagles, SMU Mustangs, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, as well as a couple from the SEC in the Arkansas Razorbacks and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Potential Duke Football Pledge Brayden Bailey's Self-Assessment

As a sophomore at Holy Innocents Episcopal School last season, Bailey tallied 19 catches for 387 yards and eight touchdowns. He also shined on the other side of the ball at cornerback, recording 40 tackles and two interceptions, and on special teams in using his 4.40 time in the 40 to average 23.5 yards on 11 kickoff returns.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils mascot cheers during the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I am a very aware and quick player," Bailey explained to 247Sports' Alex Jones back in the spring. "I have great ball skills and am able to play any skill position."

He's off to a strong start to his junior campaign on both sides of the ball, as evidenced by his two touchdowns and two interceptions between his undefeated team's two most recent wins.

2 More dubs vs Lovett 22-0 and Weslyan 42-7‼️ #undefeated

Offense

2 tds (1 rush, 1 rec)

11 rec

111 rec yds

1 carry 20 yds

Defense

2 INTs

2 pbus

6 tackles@HIESFootball @CoachPerrotta @champbailey @RecruitGeorgia @DbCoachJulian @ajc pic.twitter.com/IBJ4snAmnb — Brayden Bailey (@Bray_Bailey24) October 14, 2026

According to 247Sports, Bailey is one of over two dozen wide receivers holding a Duke football offer on the 2028 recruiting trail.

Meanwhile, Diaz and his Blue Devils boast 19 verbal commits in the 2027 arena. They currently rank No. 46 overall in the country, per 247Sports, in that cycle.